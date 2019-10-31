Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

Government departments that are not delivering on their climate targets could face penalties, the Environment Minister has said.

It is expected Ireland will have to pay for not achieving emissions targets for 2020, with the Comptroller and Auditor General’s own report stating: “Indications based on trades between other member states suggest that the shortfall could result in costs of the order of 110 million euro.”

On Thursday, Minister Richard Bruton said that departments that do not adhere to the climate targets set for them could face punishment.

“We will be setting carbon budgets for the five-year periods 2021 to 25 and so on, in each of the three following five-year periods, they will be nailed down, they will be set by Government, on recommendation from myself and the climate advisory group will be key to that,” he said.

In the Botanic Gardens for the first update on our Climate Action Plan. We must work together to achieve a greener, more prosperous, more sustainable & safer future. We know what needs to be done. With this Progress Report we are making ourselves accountable to ensure it is done pic.twitter.com/az1O0Dcgou — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 31, 2019

“That will set a framework for each Government department to manage its sector to deliver within those budgets and in terms of estimates. Failure to meet those targets will be reflected in penalties on the estimates of individual departments.

“So, there will be a very high level of accountability built into the Climate Act that we bring to the house and we hope to have the heads of that bill to the committee before the end of the year.”

The Government’s 2020 budget also saw a controversial carbon tax implemented – a 6 euro increase in the price of carbon – which the Government says is the first step towards increasing the price of carbon from 20 to 80 euro a tonne by 2030.

Mr Bruton defended the tax on Thursday, as the Government pivots towards a “climate-first” agenda.

“Carbon pricing is effectively about asking people to pay for the damage that carbon emissions is doing,” he added.

“So, carbon pricing in itself is a form of expecting individual sectors to recognise the damage they do, and obviously if people are locked into high-carbon infrastructure for a long period, they’re going to be locking into an ever-increasing charge.”