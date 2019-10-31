News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 09:00 PM

Government departments that are not delivering on their climate targets could face penalties, the Environment Minister has said.

It is expected Ireland will have to pay for not achieving emissions targets for 2020, with the Comptroller and Auditor General’s own report stating: “Indications based on trades between other member states suggest that the shortfall could result in costs of the order of 110 million euro.”

On Thursday, Minister Richard Bruton said that departments that do not adhere to the climate targets set for them could face punishment.

“We will be setting carbon budgets for the five-year periods 2021 to 25 and so on, in each of the three following five-year periods, they will be nailed down, they will be set by Government, on recommendation from myself and the climate advisory group will be key to that,” he said.

“That will set a framework for each Government department to manage its sector to deliver within those budgets and in terms of estimates. Failure to meet those targets will be reflected in penalties on the estimates of individual departments.

“So, there will be a very high level of accountability built into the Climate Act that we bring to the house and we hope to have the heads of that bill to the committee before the end of the year.”

The Government’s 2020 budget also saw a controversial carbon tax implemented – a 6 euro increase in the price of carbon – which the Government says is the first step towards increasing the price of carbon from 20 to 80 euro a tonne by 2030.

Mr Bruton defended the tax on Thursday, as the Government pivots towards a “climate-first” agenda.

“Carbon pricing is effectively about asking people to pay for the damage that carbon emissions is doing,” he added.

“So, carbon pricing in itself is a form of expecting individual sectors to recognise the damage they do, and obviously if people are locked into high-carbon infrastructure for a long period, they’re going to be locking into an ever-increasing charge.”

More on this topic

Children will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable financeChildren will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable finance

Climate change action too timid, warns Amnesty International chiefClimate change action too timid, warns Amnesty International chief

Varadkar: Every citizen and business must play their part in climate planVaradkar: Every citizen and business must play their part in climate plan

11 ways climate change and air pollution can damage your health11 ways climate change and air pollution can damage your health


climate changeIrelandTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Charities: Reported homelessness numbers just scratching the surfaceCharities: Reported homelessness numbers just scratching the surface

Swiss woman who died after caravan was blown down 30ft drop in Storm Ali died of severe head injuries, inquest hearsSwiss woman who died after caravan was blown down 30ft drop in Storm Ali died of severe head injuries, inquest hears

Plans to accommodate asylum seekers in Achill postponed due to protestsPlans to accommodate asylum seekers in Achill postponed due to protests

High Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employeesHigh Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employees


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: She’ll struggle to find an old woman in Bishopstown who doesn’t like daytime drinking

My husband prepares the kids’ lunchboxes; it’s one of my favourite things about him.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Preparing the kids' lunches

Fiann Ó Nualláin takes a look at how rosehips can benefit our healthShooting from the hip: How rosehips can benefit our health

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »