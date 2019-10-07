News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Government delaying in creating digital safety role’

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 05:10 AM

The Government has been criticised for “dragging its heels” on the establishment of a digital safety commissioner.

Despite repeated announcements from Minister for Communications Richard Bruton, no date or timeline is in place.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, cited concerns about malicious activity online, in particular in relation to children, and that a digital safety commissioner would be a start.

Mr Ó Laoghaire recently raised the matter in the Dáil. He had also invited Mr Bruton to discuss the legislation in March, though such a meeting still has not taken place, three years after the position was first recommended.

“Every so often, the minister reannounces his intention to legislate, as if it is a new idea,” said Mr Ó Laoghaire. 

“The background is that this was first proposed by the Law Reform commission in 2016. The bill based on that proposal, which I proposed, passed second stage a year and a half ago, but is stuck at committee, due to the lack of a money message.

“The response I got was simply another promise that his department were taking action in this regard. We have had promises of action in this area for far too long, and their inaction on this issue is no longer tolerable.

The reality is that we have no bill and no sign of heads. We need more than just talk on this, and see actual legislative action. I don’t understand why Government doesn’t simply work with the bill that is already in the system, and has the support of our committee.

“Digital safety has been branded as the child protection issue of our time by experts in the area of child protection. The urgent need to address this deficit cannot be understated.

“The Government and the Department of Communications are dragging their heels on this. I understand there are technical difficulties that require ironing out, but they are not insurmountable, and is no excuse for not having as much as ‘heads of a bill’ published.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications said that Mr Bruton remains committed to establishing a digital safety commissioner. However, they did not respond to questions about when this would happen.

The spokesperson said: “Earlier this year, Minister Bruton set out detailed proposals for a new Online Safety Law to protect our children online. Under the new Online Safety Law, online services will be required to operate under a new safety code certified by an independent Online Safety Commissioner.

“These measures will mean, for the first time, setting a clear expectation for online platforms to take reasonable steps to ensure the safety of the users of their service.

“It will also prohibit cyberbullying or material designed to promote suicide or self-harm.” 

