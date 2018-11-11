Government criticised over 'deplorable' delays in processing carers allowance applications

The government has been criticised over the long delays in processing carers allowance applications.

There is currently a minimum wait of 10 weeks according to new information from the Department of Social Protection.

This been described as "deplorable" by Fianna Fáil who have criticised the resources available to those processing the payments.

Fianna Fáil Dublin City Councillor Paul McAuliffe said the minimum delay of ten weeks is "unacceptable".

“This is an unacceptable delay that is likely as a result of the poor resources available to a limited number of staff working in the office, processing the forms," he said.

“Those submitting this application are taking time out of work to care for vulnerable and sick relatives and won’t have a steady income. Very many will be depending on the approval of this allowance to ease the financial burden imposed by being a primary carer.

It’s even more frustrating that those so willing to be a carer are in fact saving the State money by taking on the responsibility of caring for someone in their home.

"There’s a clear lack of realisation that people’s lives are affected by this backlog and the subsequent delays.

“Given the recent scandal surrounding the shocking delays in Illness Benefit Payments, it appears that this Government is not properly resourcing the Department of Social Protection to be able to process applications and issue payments in an appropriate or timely manner. That needs to change,” he said.

Digital Desk