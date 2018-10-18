Government calls on UK to honour backstop commitments

The Government has called on the British cabinet to honour in full the commitments given on the Irish border backstop in Brexit negotiations.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, taking Leaders’ Questions in place of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said he agreed with comments by Ireland’s ambassador to the UK, which accused the British of “backsliding” away from promises already made.

Under questions from Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary, Mr Flanagan said: “I agree with the Irish ambassador [Adrian} O’Neill that every effort must be made at this stage to ensure obligations on the parts of governments that were entered into last December or otherwise and that were clear and concise in terms are honoured in full.”

He added: “I too am disappointed that we do not appear to be on the cusp of a deal but I believe it is important to acknowledge that the solidarity of the EU 26 towards Ireland is enduring. I believe that priority is of the utmost importance.”

The minister said the EU remains clear that the outcome of the negotiations, whenever that might be, must be a workable solution towards the avoidance of a hard border.

“That means no physical infrastructure and no associated checks and controls anywhere on the island of Ireland. That was agreed last December and there can be no compromise on it,” he said.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit,” he said.

Mr Calleary said in recent days the discussions and negotiations around Brexit have been frantic, to say the least. However, outside the Taoiseach’s assurances, there is huge uncertainty in the air. Depending on what report one reads or what radio interview one listens to, the degree of uncertainty varies, he said.

He also pointed to comments by European Council president Donald Tusk that there are “no grounds for optimism” and he called again on prime minister May to break the impasse and to bring forward new proposals.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the Tories’ toxic deal with the DUP has undermined the progress Ireland should have made to now.