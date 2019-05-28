NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Government called on to improve conditions in council estates

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 07:38 AM

Overcrowding, black mould on walls and sewage backing up into appliances are just some of the issues facing people living on council estates.

That's according to Community Action Network, who are backing an update report on conditions by the tenants of 20 estates across the country.

They say their concerns over living standards are being ignored by the Government.

Peter Dorman of Community Action Network says despite commitments from Government, they have done little to improve the situation.

"The committee of ministers in the Council of Europe has found they are in breach of Article 16," he said.

"What they have said that the Government should do is to do an assessment of housing stock across the country.

"The Government at the time the decision was issued said, in fact, that it would complete housing stock surveys across the country by December last year. To our knowledge, that just hasn't happened."

READ MORE

#Elections2019: Clare Daly says fight for Dublin seat could go to the courts

More on this topic

Gavin & Stacey returning to screens for hour-long Christmas special

'Thousands and thousands' of train passengers affected by signal fault in Heuston

Penalising TD for swing-gate is ‘impossible’

Williams admits she considered skipping the French Open

Council EstatesHousingTOPIC:

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Alliance Party leader claims NI’s voters are tired of ‘stale politics’

#Elections2019: Waterford rejects mayor plan by narrowest of margins

#Elections2019: Fine Gael misses out on Tralee as FF surges

#Elections2019: Wicklow recount suspended until tomorrow


Lifestyle

Strange means good at avant-garde festival Open Ear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »