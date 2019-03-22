Government ‘backing down in face of racists’

The Government has been accused of backing down “in the face of racist arson attacks” by shelving plans for a direct provision centre in Rooskey in Leitrim.

The disused Shannon Key West Hotel had been intended to open as a direct provision centre for 80 asylum seekers. It suffered two arson attacks this year, after the town was earlier visited by Irish and international far-right agitators.

The Department of Justice said its decision to abandon plans to house asylum seekers there was made following legal advice from the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, which found difficulties with the lease agreement between the owners of the hotel and the operator renting it. It said the decision was taken “solely in relation to the difficulties with the lease”.

However, Leah Doherty of Leitrim And Roscommon United Against Racism said the decision would be seen as a victory for those who carried out the attacks.

“Nobody apart from the Government thought it was a good idea to house 80 asylum seekers in Rooskey,” said Ms Doherty.

“However, it is regretful that the Government appears to have backed down in the face of racist arson attacks and a vocal hard-right minority in this area.

This will be portrayed by the far-right minority in our communities as a victory for them.

Fianna Fáil’s immigration spokeswoman, Fiona O’Loughlin, expressed concerns that the decision “sends a message to the perpetrators of the arson attacks that they have won”.

Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council of Civil Liberties, said the use of hotels for asylum seekers is “inconsistent with family life and human dignity” but also expressed concerns about sections of the far right stirring up hostility toward asylum seekers.

READ MORE 43,000 commute from Cork county to jobs in city

“We are concerned about recent incidents of far-right demonstrations and online activity, which has targeted refugees and migrant communities in Ireland,” he said. “It appears that a small number of racist activists are trying to stir up hostility against refugees.

“There is virtually no popular support for such activity in Ireland and it must be resisted strongly.”

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, said the decision showed the need for a change in approach from the current system that relies on private operators, “to long-term, strategic planning and investment”.

Jennifer DeWan of Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, said the reliance by the Government on hotels and B&Bs for “emergency accommodation” is not sustainable. She also expressed concern that those behind the arson attacks may see the decision as “a win”.

“If those who perpetrated the attacks on the hotel see this as a ‘win’ then will they try and do the same in other areas that propose to have a centre? That would be extremely worrying,” she said.