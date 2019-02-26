NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Government asked to defer 'stealth tax' on food supplements

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:52 PM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

The government have been called on to defer a huge “stealth tax” on food supplements over concerns the Revenue move will adversely hit consumers.

Labour made the call this morning as protestors also gathered outside Leinster House with placards calling for the tax to be scrapped.

Over 60,000 people have also signed a petition to stop the VAT being slapped on vitamins, and mineral supplements on March 1.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin called the move, which will come into effect next Friday, a "stealth tax”.

Some consumers, patients and ordinary people would not be able to continue with their health routines, he said, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe should reverse the proposal.

He also questioned how the change was being implemented without Dail approval by Revenue.

READ MORE: Derry Girls stars march on Westminster demanding abortion rights for Northern Ireland

“This is very scandalous and needs to be addressed,” Mr Howlin said this morning.

Health Stores Ireland, the association for health food stores as well as the Irish Pharmacy Union have all come out against the VAT increase.

It is understood that Fine Gael TDs are also opposed to measure and have questions about the harsh tax hike on food supplements.

And while there are some exceptions to the new pricing regime, parties reject claims some of the products facing the extra 23% VAT charge are so-called 'snake oil' products.

More on this topic

CUH criticised for re-opening a ward affected by a superbug outbreak

Over 500 patients on trolleys in hospitals today

Hiqa had 'significant concerns' over CUH's management of deadly superbug

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off


KEYWORDS

Health

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

7 mistakes not to make if you want to save money on the slopes

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »