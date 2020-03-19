Government approves measures to protect tenants during Covid-19 outbreak

A ban on evictions is to be implemented for the period of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government approved a series of emergency measures brought from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy for Cabinet approval this morning, to protect tenants who have been impacted by Covid-19.

Moratoriums on evictions and rent increases are being introduced for the duration of the emergency, to ensure people can stay in their homes during the crisis.

The notice period for tenancies of less than six months is also being increased from 28 to 90 days.

The measures are temporary, and will last for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, after which, will revert back to normal arrangements.

The emergency measures are in step with those announced by the five main retail banks, in relation to the flexibility – such as three-month mortgage breaks – to be offered to those with buy-to-let mortgages whose tenants have been impacted by the virus.

It's understood the government’s expectation is that landlords will pass that flexibility on to their tenants.

"While tenants will be expected to pay rent during this period, income supports and Rent Supplement is available to those struggling to do so," a government statement said.

"These supports are provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. Any rent arrears built up will be payable, but landlords have been asked to show forbearance and reach local arrangements in such circumstances."

Minister Eoghan Murphy moved to assure renters that the Government would help them remain in their homes as thousands face unemployment in the midst of Ireland's homeless crisis.

“I know that many people who are renting are worried about their living situation. I want to assure them that over the emergency period they will be able to remain in their homes," he said.

"The government has approved new measures to give the strongest possible protection to all renters at this time of national emergency.

A moratorium on notices to leave rental accommodation is being introduced as is a moratorium on rent increases so that people will be safe in their homes during this period.

“I am aware that some renters will find it very difficult to pay the rent due to the impact that Covid-19 is having on businesses and jobs.

"There are supports in place for people through the Rent Supplement. Yesterday’s announcement of forbearance by the banks, which I welcome, will also assist tenants in seeking support from their landlords. Early engagement by tenants in difficulty, both with their landlords and with Social Protection is key.

"I would like to thank the landlord and tenant organisations for their engagement and support in these measures. Notwithstanding this it is only prudent to put these temporary measures in to law, which I intend to do with the support of the Oireachtas next week.”

The announcement follows what the government called "intensive engagement" with both landlords and tenants organisations, as well as charities and NGOs in the housing sector.

A ban on evictions had been tabled as an amendment by a number of opposition parties and Independent TDs as thousands of people continue to lose their jobs due to the shutdown of non-essential services.

The Minister will publish legislation next week to amend the Residential Tenancies Act 2004-2019 in order for the new laws to take effect.

Meanwhile, the Irish Property Owner's Association has criticised the government's comments in relation to potential eviction of tenants.

"It is now grossly unfair to assume that those same property owners will immediately move to evict tenants in financial difficulty," a statement said.

"The Government need to move quickly to put in place the rental supports necessary to allow the tenants to continue to pay their rent."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024