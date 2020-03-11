Government appeals to employers to pay full wages if staff have to self-isolate

The Government has appealed to employers to pay workers their normal wages if staff have to self-isolate, or become ill from coronavirus.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government is working on a national response to “a national public health crisis” and is joining with employers’ groups and unions in calling on all employers whose staff need to go into a period of isolation to continue to pay them as normal.

Mr Donohoe said the Government recognises that, for some employers, “this may well be a challenge”, as not all will be able to cover full pay.

He said the appeal was following the Government’s decision earlier this week to cover sick pay for workers, at a potential cost of €2.4bn.

The Government has agreed measures to support business, including loans. In a statement, it said it recognises that some employers will face severe business and cashflow pressures in the period ahead.

“A number of liquidity measures to assist affected businesses have also been announced by the Government, and the Government will continue to work with stakeholders, including businesses, to mitigate the adverse economic impact in the period ahead,” said Mr Donohoe.

The minister was also asked about the thousands of Irish horseracing fans who travelled to the Cheltenham Festival in Britain, and whether they will be tested for the virus on their return.

He said authorities were keeping everything “under review”, but added: “This is a decision that will be made by the public health officials now over the course of the coming days.

[quopte]The public health experts who are involved in this haven’t advised us that this is necessary. What we want to do is ensure that what we are doing now is very comprehensive, but also proportionate.