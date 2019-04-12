Government announces €70k for administration work on islands

Comhar na nOileán Teo is to benefit from €70,000 worth of Governmental funding.

The organisation carries out administration work on behalf of the Irish Islands Federation and is based on Inis Oírr.

The funding was announced this morning by the Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

It will give them an opportunity to develop as an organisation, and develop infrastructure on the islands.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands is Seán Kyne, who said: "They are obviously very important in terms of tourism, they get a lot of tourists visiting areas which puts pressure on those areas.

"This funding is important in terms of the administration of the work that the Island Confederation does."

He also said the organisation is the first port of call for island communities:

Mr Kyne said: "From everyday work and to make sure that there are the services that the Gaeltacht provide happen, are available, are on time in terms of everything from oil deliveries to any other events that happen on the island from day to day.

"So, they are the first port of call for island communities in terms of services, in terms of access to services.