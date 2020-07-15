Mask wearing may become mandatory in shops and other indoor settings, according to the governments latest proposals.

Recent reports suggest that the government will move to make masks compulsory.

The Cabinet are meeting this evening to discuss the implications of Phase 4 of reopening Ireland.

Currently the government is proposing that from July 20th all pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos may reopen.

There is has been speculation that some of these proposals might be reined in because of the number of tourists coming into the country.

More to follow...