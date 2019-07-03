News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Government aim to use climate concerns to frustrate Mercosur deal

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 02:05 PM

The government intends to use climate concerns to frustrate the progress of the EU's new trade deal.

That is according to the Agriculture Minister who has come under fire from farmers over this deal.

It allows four South American countries greater access to the EU single market.

Minister Michael Creed says there are ways of frustrating the deal to allay the concerns of farmers about the impact it will have on them.

"There is a very significant element in the proposed deal on climate," said Minister Creed.

"If we can use that to frustrate the ambition of Mercosur to make sure that it is legally robust and that their well-documented climate disregard can be used to our advantage."

Mr Creed said that Ireland are not the only ones in Europe having concerns about the deal.

"I've stated my view clearly and I see it as my responsibility now in the context of the time between the announcement of a headline agreement between the Commission and Mercosur states to ensure that everything is done to frustrate the ambition and to protect the interests of the Irish sector."

