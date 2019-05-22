NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Government agrees to provide extra €2m in funding to Rehab Group

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 12:12 PM

The Government has agreed to provide an extra €2m in funding to the Rehab Group.

It comes after it threatened to shut down its entire care services due to financial difficulties.

Around 3,000 people with disabilities access services at 117 locations around the country.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Disability, Margaret Murphy O'Mahony has welcomed the funding.

"Nationwide, in every town and village, people benefit from the dedicated services of RehabCare," said Ms Murphy O'Mahony.

"Often these services supplement health centre services, particularly in rural Ireland as this sector struggles.

"Without this €2m there was a real concern that services would stop. Fortunately, this is now not the case."

However, Ms Murphy O'Mahony called on Health Minister Simon Harris to "quickly outline" when the money will be issued.

She also called for an "examination of issuing multi-year funding is considered, so we do not have an annual panic for the clients and families of RehabCare."

