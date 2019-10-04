Government agrees to consider harsher knife sentences

The Government has agreed to consider proposals to double the maximum sentence possible for possession of knives in a public place.

A private member's bill by Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan aims to increase the penalty from five years to 10 years.

It comes on the back of a spate of fatal stabbings this year and a surge in the seizure of knives by gardaí over recent years.

These statistics show that 1,197 knives were seized in 2016, rising to 1,936 in 2018, an increase of 60%.

The Firearms and Offensive Weapons (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to alter the original 1990 Act.

The 1990 act had increased the maximum sentence for possession of a knife in a public place without lawful authority from one year to five years.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice David Stanton said the increase in garda knife seizures was “an indication of increased garda activity" and improvements in recording.

He cited reports that serious knife assault injuries recorded in Irish hospitals were at their lowest in 2018.

He claimed this shows “knife crime remained relatively low”, which he said was further evidenced by Prison Service figures that there were only 34 inmates convicted of knife possession and that the majority of sentences were less than one year.

In the Dáil, John Curran, Fianna Fail TD for Dublin Mid-West, said he believed the sharp rise in knife seizures was due to “more knives” being on the street and not more enforcement.

Along with other deputies, including Sean Sherlock, Labour TD for Cork East, Mr Curran raised concerns over the CSO's refusal to publish knife-related crime statistics.

Mr Sherlock cited the agency's concerns that knife offences may be under-recorded in the Garda Pulse system.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the CSO said knives were used in a variety of crime groups, including homicides, sexual offences and assaults.

“In some instances the crime record would state that a knife was used in the "MO" data field,” the statement said.

However, this may not be the case for all crime incidents. Therefore CSO has taken the decision not to release data for knife crime as these figures may understate the true figure.

Mr Stanton said the Government would not oppose Mr O'Callaghan's bill and said he was “open to considering the case for increased penalties for possession of knives in principle”.

He said this was subject to scrutiny at the Oireachtas Justice Committee and engagement by the department with Deputy O'Callaghan.

Minister Stanton said a Garda Assaults in Public Reduction Strategy commenced on September 2 and that the operation, codenamed Soteria, included a knife element.

The strategy is due to be publicly launched later this month.