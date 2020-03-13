Government advises exercising 'high degree of caution' before deciding to travel to EU states

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people to exercise "high degree of caution" in going to any EU member state.

In a tweet, Minister Simon Coveney said: "In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercise "a high degree of caution" before deciding to travel to other EU states.

"We will continue to update advice."

