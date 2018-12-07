Government accused of lacking urgency in tackling violence against women

The government has been accused of being too slow when it comes to tackling issues related to violence against women.

Umbrella group 'The Irish Observatory on Violence Against Women' says it is time Ireland ratified the Istanbul Convention.

The measure commits countries to greater efforts on issues like violence prevention and prostitution.

Orla O'Connor from the National Women's Council of Ireland says the government is lacking urgency on this issue.

"We have waited a long time for information and data on sexual violence in Ireland and while the government have announced that they are going to do that, they're saying that it is going to take another five years," said Ms O'Connor.

The Irish Observatory on Violence Against Women, chaired by NWCI, is holding an important seminar tomorrow on ratifying the Istanbul Convention and making sure it works for women - we’ll be using #16Days - make sure you follow for an important conversation pic.twitter.com/NdIeVZFItT— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) December 6, 2018

"So while we are doing positive things, the pace at which we are doing them is too slow and it's not meeting the scale of the crisis where at least one-in-four women are experiencing physical and/or sexual violence."

Ms O'Connor added: "We have seen a year in Ireland where there have been many women talking about their personal experiences of violence, their experiences of going through the criminal justice system and we know that so much more needs to be done.

"By ratifying this Convention, it is a way of the government having a more comprehensive and strategic approach to tackling violence against women."

