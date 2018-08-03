Government accused of ‘hiding behind’ cervical cancer crisis

The Government has been accused of “hiding behind” the women who have been impacted by the cervical cancer controversy.

The health minister has moved to reassure women that “everything that could possibly be done is being done” in relation to the CervicalCheck scandal.

Simon Harris said he is “angry and upset” that 37-year-old Limerick woman, Ruth Morrissey, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was forced to go to court this week.

But solicitor, Cian O’Carroll, who is representing a number of women impacted said: “As long as the State continues with its current policy which is to push the women out front, then do the fighting for them while the State effectively hides behind them and says ‘we can’t do anything because our hands are tied’, well then this will continue case after case.”

It comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the appointment of High Court judge Charles Meenan to examine compensation options so the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy and their families do not have to go to court.

Mr Harris said the Government responded in a “heartfelt” way in saying back in May that they didn’t want anyone to have to take legal action, adding: “We all promised that because that’s what we wanted to happen”.

“Who in their right mind would want to see a terminally ill person in court? Clearly we hit a roadblock, a very serious blockage,” Mr Harris told RTÉ radio.

But Labour Party health spokesman, Alan Kelly, said the minister and the Government needs to “wise up” and accept that some of the blame lies with them: “Those at the centre of this issue know that these so-called roadblocks are of the Government’s own making as they can’t keep to their own word. The real roadblocks are the agencies of the State such as the State Claims Agency and the HSE who are showing a lack of empathy for these women and their families and chasing them through the courts when they could be dealt with in a more dignified way.”

Mr Harris said he hopes the proposals put forward by Judge Meenan within the next two months will develop a more compassionate redress system for women and their families.

Nobody wants to see an adversarial system where women have to go to court.

But he warned: “This is more complex than a lot of issues because it is not just the State, the State can put its hands up on the non-disclosure issue, the State can admit liability, the State could possibly even compensate in relation to that but there is a big piece here in relation to whether there was negligence. We have to make sure that there is a way of establishing negligence because we cannot become probably the first country in the world to pay out on [cases within the] limitations.”

Mr O’Carroll suggested that there has been a return to the line that women affected came within the margin of error, which, he said, is not the case. He said the 221 women involved and their families “shouldn’t be made to feel bad or in some way unworthy in looking for redress when they’ve been so severely harmed and wronged”.