News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government accused of dragging its heels on making tax relief easier for disabled drivers

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 08:47 AM

The Government has been accused of dragging its heels on amendments to make tax relief more accessible for drivers with a disability.

Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick Niall Collins raised the issue in the Dáil this week after the Ombudsman also raised concerns.

Mr Collins said he has been contacted by several angry, frustrated people who feel they are being penalised for their disability.

He said: "This scheme allows people to buy cars at a discount where the VAT and VRT are waived, and this money allows people with disabilities to modify the car so that they can drive and have some decent quality of life...

"Unfortunately the Government is locking a lot of people out of this scheme because of the criteria that they're adhering to."

READ MORE

EU trade deal with South America will damage Irish beef industry, says Sinn Féin TD

More on this topic

Disability service on financial life support

Access to justice for people with intellectual disabilities: Are our courts ready?

New initiative launched to help children with disabilities

90% of people with disabilities feel they do not have enough access to public transport - survey

TOPIC: Disability

More in this Section

New EU trade pact ‘a bad deal for farmers’

CSO figures show being a rich woman in Galway is key to long life

Cork barbers may lose €80k investment to wrecking ball

Garda sick note case ‘should have just been a HR issue’


Lifestyle

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

Gut response: How to keep our digestive tract on track

PMT leaves me feeling low and tearful. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »