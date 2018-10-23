Government accused of delaying move to ban single-use plastics

The Government has been accused of delaying moves to ban single-use plastic products.

The government says it won't oppose a Green Party motion calling on the government to support its bill aimed at tackling plastic waste.

Instead it's announced a review of how effective the Green proposals might be.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin told the Dáil that's not good enough.

"We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment, killing dolphins, choking turtles, degrading our most precious habitats, it is absolutely vital that we act."

Catherine Martin TD

Digital Desk