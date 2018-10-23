Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government accused of delaying move to ban single-use plastics

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 10:02 PM

The Government has been accused of delaying moves to ban single-use plastic products.

The government says it won't oppose a Green Party motion calling on the government to support its bill aimed at tackling plastic waste.

Instead it's announced a review of how effective the Green proposals might be.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin told the Dáil that's not good enough.

"We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment, killing dolphins, choking turtles, degrading our most precious habitats, it is absolutely vital that we act."

Catherine Martin TD

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Dáil gets pollution petition - Plastics: Act now on the crisis

OECD predicts unsustainable rise in use of raw materials

Greater efficiency in nitrogen use is essential

Mary Robinson stands by veganism call despite local council backlash

More in this Section

Jet makes emergency landing in Shannon after passenger falls ill

Gardaí confirm remains found 17 years ago belong to missing Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan

Supreme Court to decide if Catherine Nevin's murder conviction can be used to disinherit her estate

More work needed to disrupt paramilitarism in Northern Ireland – watchdog


Breaking Stories

Physiotherapy hope for cancer patients thanks to Jane Tomlinson’s legacy

Review: Wexford Festival Opera

How to ace being the new girl at work

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »