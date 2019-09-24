Government accused of climate change tokenism over carbon tax plan

The Government has been accused of climate change “tokenism” over its planned carbon tax increases amid ministerial warnings the opposition is making “lazy” claims that environmental changes can take place “without any costs”.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe clashed over the issue during a debate which also saw Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin demand an inquiry into the “environmental vandalism” of a Dublin wetlands.

During a leaders’ questions debate, Ms McDonald hit out at the Government over plans to raise the carbon tax by a rumoured €6 to €10 in the October 8 budget.

Labelling the move as “tokenism”, she said evidence from other countries shows the introduction of a carbon tax does little to help improve the environment.

The Sinn Féin leader said any Government climate change response that is limited to “half measures” such as carbon taxes is “simply not going to cut it” and that “it has to be about systemic change and you don’t seem to have the belly for that”.

Mr Donohoe hit back by accusing Ms McDonald and other opposition parties of “hypocrisy” by making “lazy” claims that environmental changes can take place “without any costs”.

“Tokenism will not cut it, but hypocrisy will not cut it either,” he said.

We have a plan. The climate action plan that was laid out by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action, and Environment, Deputy Bruton, and the Taoiseach laid out how in the years to come, we will invest more in ensuring renewable energy plays a larger part in our economy.

The clash came as Mr Martin separately called on the Government to launch an inquiry into weekend revelations south Dublin county council carried out works at wetlands at Sean Walsh Memorial Park in Tallaght which resulted in its destruction.

Mr Martin said what happened amounts to “environmental vandalism” and requires answers from those responsible.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan confirmed the reasons for what happened are “being looked into at the moment” and that all appropriate action will be taken.

The debate occurred after Labour echoed calls from Solidarity-People Before Profit last week for a promised fuel poverty review to take place before any hike in carbon taxes is imposed.

Labour’s Seán Sherlock and Jan O’Sullivan said the review is needed, stressing the Government must ensure vulnerable people do not face burdensome extra costs.