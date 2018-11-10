Home»Breaking News»ireland

Goverment may consider referendum if compensation awards aren't reined in by judges

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 03:29 PM

The Government may consider holding a referendum if compensation awards are not reined in.

That is the message from Junior Minister Michael D'Arcy after figures showed the average whiplash award is for just under €20,000.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigating petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda

A showdown between the judiciary and the Oireachtas could be on the cards to tackle the issue.

Questions remain about whether or not the Government can introduce legislation which would cap award levels or remove judges discretion in cases.

The judiciary is an independent body to the Government and would, therefore, require a referendum is the discretion of judges was to be removed.

Digital Desk


More in this Section

Two more men arrested in connection with David Boland death

We must remember the dead of WW1 by asking what did they die for: Anti war movement

Three arrested after 100 gardaí involved in Munster drugs and cash seizures

Aer Lingus plane diverts to Dublin over technical issue


Breaking Stories

Musical theatre review: The Band - BGE Theatre, Dublin

Album review: The Beatles - The White Album

The best Christmas markets right on your doorstep

Europe's must-see winter wonderlands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »