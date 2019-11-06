News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers

Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 12:03 PM

300 additional beds for rough sleepers will be made available this winter.

The Government has launched its 'Be Winter Ready' campaign, which will include 217,000 tonnes of salt being made available for the country's roads.

The campaign aims to ecourage peopler "to be prepared, to stay safe and where to find help if needed during winter".

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said at the launch: "Hail showers are unpredictable and can lead to very difficult and dangerous road conditions, especially on higher speed roads like dual carriageways and motorways.

"You should try to be aware of weather warnings that indicate a risk of hail. Where there is a possibility of hail, you should drive at a reduced speed and be aware of the prevailing conditions.

"Driving in these conditions is particularly hazardous and it’s essential to slow down while avoiding heavy braking or sudden steering movements."

However, the campaign does not include a plan for how to deal with increased hospital overcrowding this season.

Yesterday, there were 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, the highest figure of the year so far.

Today the figure stands at 649 patients.

The INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said Tuesday's numbers were "simply obscene".

She added: "Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed. Our members are faced with an inhumane working environment, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk."

Tom McGuinness, from the HSE's emergency planning team, has said they are working on a specific plan for managing overcrowding.

"There is a financial package to be made available to target specific elements within the area of health, that will alleviate some of the presssures," said Mr McGuinness.

"These are areas like home care and home help packages that will allow the pressures within the accute hospital system to be addressed."

READ MORE

Ana Kriegel trial 'a master class in how criminal trials should be run'

More on this topic

New study shows young homeless men more likely to have been to be excluded at schoolNew study shows young homeless men more likely to have been to be excluded at school

Housing Minister urged to quit as homelessness total exceeds 10,000Housing Minister urged to quit as homelessness total exceeds 10,000

Charities: New record homelessness number of 10,397 just scratches the surfaceCharities: New record homelessness number of 10,397 just scratches the surface

Figures show further increase in number of children without a homeFigures show further increase in number of children without a home


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Traffic congestion in Mahon Point contributed to decision to move Cork On Ice to docklandsTraffic congestion in Mahon Point contributed to decision to move Cork On Ice to docklands

Dáil hears 20 minutes of tributes to Gay ByrneDáil hears 20 minutes of tributes to Gay Byrne

HSE outsourcing of screening lead to CervicalCheck 'crisis', Supreme Court toldHSE outsourcing of screening lead to CervicalCheck 'crisis', Supreme Court told

Cork teenager settles case over birth for €23m - the State's largest such award to dateCork teenager settles case over birth for €23m - the State's largest such award to date


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »