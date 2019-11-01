News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GoSafe staff reject pay proposal to resolve dispute

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:36 PM

A proposal to resolve the dispute involving speed camera operatives has been rejected by staff.

GoSafe has said management and staff reached an agreement in principle on a new service roster and pay covering a three-year period between 2020 and 2022. .

However, when the proposals were put to employees, the roster suggestion was approved but the pay proposal was rejected.

GoSafe management said the pay improvements provided for a 9.75% increase in the basic rate of pay of over three years, bank holiday rates at 1.5 time base rate, and enhanced employer PRSA contributions and holiday terms.

Management said they want to engage in more talks with Siptu to try to resolve the row, ahead of another planned strike next Thursday.

They said that disruption will be minimised and they expect up to 80% of speed cameras will be operational on the day.

