News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

GoSafe speed camera operators suspend strike action

GoSafe speed camera operators suspend strike action
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 05:47 PM

GoSafe speed camera van operators have suspended their industrial action.

Their union SIPTU said it is so talks can take place with the company at the Workplace Relations Commission next week.

The dispute centres around working conditions, and has seen a number of operators take part in strike action in recent months.

SIPTU's Brendan Carr, said: “Our members in GoSafe have agreed to suspend industrial action at the company at the request of the WRC. We will be attending a conciliation meeting at the WRC on Friday, 22nd November.

“The company has also agreed to attend this meeting.”

READ MORE

Eight Irish novels among 156 nominees for 2020 International Dublin Literary Award

More on this topic

GoSafe staff reject pay proposal to resolve disputeGoSafe staff reject pay proposal to resolve dispute

GoSafe SIPTU members to hold protest at Leinster House GoSafe SIPTU members to hold protest at Leinster House

Union calls on Minister to 'take responsibility' and resolve GoSafe disputeUnion calls on Minister to 'take responsibility' and resolve GoSafe dispute

Go Safe moving to ensure speed camera strike disruption 'minimised' over weekendGo Safe moving to ensure speed camera strike disruption 'minimised' over weekend


speed cameraGoSafeindustrial actionTOPIC: Speed cameras

More in this Section

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co AntrimPedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'

'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors


Lifestyle

Irish National Opera’s imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision, writes Cathy Desmond.Imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision

Kya deLongchamps has 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting.Vintage View: Our 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »