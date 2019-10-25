News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GoSafe downplay fears speeding motorists will not be caught on cameras due to strike action

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 02:36 PM

Fears that speeding motorists will not be caught on camera over the bank holiday weekend because of an industrial dispute have been downplayed by the operator GoSafe.

A 72-hour work stoppage by SIPTU members who are involved in a dispute over working conditions and union recognition starts at 9am on Saturday and ends at 9am on Tuesday.

SIPTU organiser, Brendan Carr, said he did not know how the company was going to manage over the weekend with over 50% of their staff on strike.

Mr Carr said there were about 50 camera vans and 80 operators and all of the drivers had been specially trained.

“It will have a negative impact on the monitoring of speeding on Irish roads over the weekend,” he warned.

Mr Carr said the workers had a duty to themselves and their families to ensure that the company respects them and starts talking to them about the concerns they have.

“The union's concern is to try and protect its members. Of course, we would not condone people speeding," he said.

A spokesperson for GoSafe said the company had "moved early" to ensure disruption caused by SIPTU's action would be minimised.

“Safety cameras will continue to be operational over the full weekend,” she said.

Mr Carr said they had been trying to resolve the dispute for more than two years and had used all of the industrial machinery, including the Labour Court.

"The Labour Court told the company to engage with us but they just won't do it," he said.

An Garda Síochána said it did not comment on industrial relations matters between a contractor and its employees but would continue to monitor the current situation.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, has urged both the Department of Justice and the Office of the Garda Commissioner to address the breach of public procurement rules.

“GoSafe operators have an important function in the area of road safety. However, their working conditions and terms of employment are completely unacceptable,” said Ms King.

Over the weekend gardaí will be carrying out high visibility patrols and checkpoints across the roads network and have appealed to motorists not to drive under the influence of an intoxicant and to reduce speed.

This weekend's enforcement activities will be concentrated on off-peak hours (10pm to 6am) to reduce the high number of road fatalities where alcohol is a major factor.

TOPIC: Road Safety

