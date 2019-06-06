Google's gaming platform to launch in Ireland this November

Google has confirmed that its long-awaited first foray into gaming will be available in Ireland from launch this November.

The internet giant’s Stadia platform does not require a console and allows users to play games across a range of internet-connected devices by connecting to Google cloud servers.

Google says all that will be needed to play games through Stadia are an internet connection, a controller or keyboard, and a device with Google’s Chrome browser. A Chromecast will enable gamers to play via their TVs.

Its dedicated controller will connect directly to the Google data centres in an effort to minimise the potential for any lagging issues - or a delay - during gameplay. The controller will also include a ‘capture’ button that will allow gamers to record their play and upload it to YouTube.

Google recommends a minimum 10Mbps internet connection to play Stadia at the bare minimum 720p resolution, but those with broadband speeds of 35Mbps or faster will be able to play in 4K.

A Stadia Pro monthly subscription will cost €9.99 here , for which users will get up to 4K gaming Resolution, 5.1 surround sound, free games, and exclusive discounts.

The company said that in 2020 'Stadia Base' will allow users to play games in up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second without an active subscription to Stadia Pro.

While the platform will support third-party controllers, Google will be selling its own devices for €69.99.

A limited number of ‘Founder Edition’ packs are available for pre-order from the Google Store for €129.99, and these include a Chromecast Ultra, a limited-edition Night Blue Stadia Controller and a three month of Stadia Pro subscription for both the gamer and a friend.

It launches in November in Ireland and 13 other countries - the US, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Britain.

The games announced for its launch so far are Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Doom 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2, Get Packed, GRID, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur’s Gate 3, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Football Manager, Samurai Shodown, Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K, Borderlands 3, Gylt, Mortal Kombat 11, Darksiders Genesis, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint , Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 , Trials Rising, and The Crew 2.