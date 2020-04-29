News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Google won't have to provide liquidator with email account access, court rules

Google won't have to provide liquidator with email account access, court rules
File image of google logo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 02:29 PM

A liquidator has failed to get a High Court order that Google Ireland provide him with access to the email account of a company which he says is being investigated by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) for alleged fraud.

Myles Kirby was appointed liquidator at a February 2019 creditors’ meeting of Dublin-registered vehicle importer, SJK Wholesale Ltd, which was insolvent with debts of €630,000. The move was supported by Revenue which was a significant creditor.

As part of his investigation into SJK’s affairs, Mr Kirby was told by Jawad Khan, a director and holder of all the firm’s shares, that all its business was conducted through a free Gmail account, including correspondence with Revenue, suppliers and accountants.

Mr Kirby was given the log-in details for the Gmail account but was unable to access it.

Mr Kirby also learned that, at some undisclosed time, the UK NHS’s Counter-Fraud Authority was conducting a fraud/money laundering investigation concerning the use of criminal property to fund the purchase of vehicles on behalf of the company.

It had successfully imported and sold vehicles here until an audit by the Revenue Commissioners revealed several errors in the company’s accounting treatment and handling of VAT.

As a result, the sheriff seized all of its stock, forcing it to cease trading which to the winding-up decision last year.

As he was unable to access the Gmail account, Mr Kirby wrote to Google warning there might be an attempt to hide evidence and he asked the account be deactivated and evidence in it preserved. He also asked Google to provide full access to it.

Google said it would only do so when properly served with a valid legal process.

READ MORE

Supreme Court dismisses teen's appeal for early release from Oberstown

Mr Kirby then brought High Court proceedings and Google told him it was required to respect privacy rights and also expressed the view he had failed to provide sufficient evidence the account comprised books and records of SJK.

It suggested further action should be directed towards the officers of the company to obtain account access information.

Mr Kirby replied the sole director of the firm lived outside the jurisdiction and was not cooperating. He argued he was entitled to access the account as it was now company property which as liquidator he was entitled to.

Google said it would be more appropriate for him to seek a well-known order through which people obtain the location and identity of account users.

In arguments to the High Court, Mr Kirby contended companies legislation mandated the court to exercise its power to require any person in possession of a company’s books to surrender them to a liquidator.

Google argued the legislation imposes an obligation on a liquidator to take company property under his control which on the face of it he appears to be entitled to. However, it said there would first need to be a court hearing into ownership.

In a judgment on Wednesday refusing Mr Kirby’s application, Mr Justice David Keane said he believed Google’s analysis to be correct.

To succeed, he said Mr Kirby would have to be in a position to establish Google falls into the category of contributor, trustee, receiver, banker, agent or officer of the company in liquidation as persons who are on its face covered by the legislation requiring the delivery up of company property.

He found there was no implied power in the legislation whereby the court must order delivery to the liquidator of property which the company appears to be entitled to.

Even if such an implied power did exist, it could not be exercised in this case because the evidence is insufficient to establish the contents of the Gmail account comprise the company books or that the company has or appears to have a proprietary right to access or use the account which is the property of Google, he added.

READ MORE

Donegal dentist allowed reopen for emergency treatment after locks were changed, court rules

More on this topic

Psychiatrist who paid €50,000 'settlement' to patient is censured at High CourtPsychiatrist who paid €50,000 'settlement' to patient is censured at High Court

Clare man who broke nose of pregnant partner jailed for assaultClare man who broke nose of pregnant partner jailed for assault

Essex migrant deaths: Decision on bail application due for alleged 'ringleader' of trafficking gangEssex migrant deaths: Decision on bail application due for alleged 'ringleader' of trafficking gang

Deirdre Morley ‘fit to plead and face trial’ for murder of her three children, court toldDeirdre Morley ‘fit to plead and face trial’ for murder of her three children, court told


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formationFine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formation

No evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medicNo evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medic

The EuroMillions results are in….The EuroMillions results are in….

Son ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ homeSon ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ home


Lifestyle

Dylan Thomas once wrote that the world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. By that standard, Eavan Boland transformed the world many times over, with a body of work that was accomplished and treasured in equal measure.Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »