Google walk-out: Workers told to 'join a union' to tackle alleged discrimination

Siptu is encouraging Google workers who engaged in a mass, global walk-out of their offices today to join a union to address allegations of discrimination.

Google employees at its European headquarters in Dublin joined others from around the world in a walk-out of their offices in protest over claims of sexual harassment, gender inequality and systemic racism at the tech giant.

Addressing more than 170 delegates in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Siptu Services Division Organiser Karan O Loughlin said: “No worker should have to deal with discriminatory practices in their workplace. That is why our union fully supports the workers in Google who have today taken a stand for fairness and against discrimination.

“However, if these workers want to effectively deal with discrimination, or any other workplace issue, they should organise with the experts who have been successfully winning the battle for better conditions and lives for workers for more than 100 years. They should join a union."

The protest comes following allegations of sexual misconduct made against senior executives published in the New York Times, which organisers say are the most high-profile examples of “thousands” of similar cases across the company.

“As Google workers, we were disgusted by the details of the recent New York Times article, which provided the latest example of a culture of complicity, dismissiveness, and support for perpetrators in the face of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse of power.

“Sadly, this is part of a longstanding pattern, one further amplified by systemic racism,” organisers said in a press release.

Staff around the world are expected to leave their offices at 11.10 am local time, demanding an end to pay inequality, more accountability in cases of harassment and better representation for workers.

Hundreds of employees in Dublin, Zurich, Singapore and Tokyo have already been pictured leaving their offices en masse, listening to speeches and “sharing stories about harassment, microaggressions, inefficient process, broken culture”, according to one employee.

Big crowd here now at Google Dublin for the #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/hvRgPHX27D — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) November 1, 2018

Richard DeVaul, a director at a unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, resigned from the company on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually harassing a female job applicant.

Android creator Andy Rubin left Google in 2014 with a 90 million dollar (£70 million) golden parachute, one of three executives the company is accused of protecting and supporting after being accused of sexual misconduct, according to the New York Times.

“For every story in the New York Times, there are thousands more, at every level of the company. Most have not been told,” added organisers.

- Press Association and Digital Desk