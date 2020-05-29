Good weather set to continue in Ireland through Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 25 degrees today with the good weather to continue throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far with Met Eireann confirming a temperature of 26.8 degrees in Roscommon.

The rest of today will be dry and mostly sunny. This evening, cloud will increase along the west coast. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, but not quite as warm along south and east coasts with moderate to fresh southeast breezes. pic.twitter.com/4qbjnJHWHP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 29, 2020

Met Éireann said that cloud will gather in the west but the rest of today will remain dry and sunny.

However, a red fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.

🚨🔴#FireWarning 🔥We have issued a Red Forest Fire Warning - the most extreme warning level - arising from current weather patterns and expected level of risk during the Bank Holiday weekend. ⚠️Warning in place until Monday, June 1 📍Fire Warning: https://t.co/B8V7rPFX3g pic.twitter.com/uhCwwB6dCS— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) May 28, 2020

The warning is in place until June 1 and was issued due to current weather patterns and expected level of risk during the Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement, the Department said: "Overall Forest fire risk is likely to be compounded by ignitions risks associated with expected

high levels of public activity in fire prone areas during the Bank Holiday weekend."