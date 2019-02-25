NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Good news as climate policies deliver emissions cuts in some countries

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 04:55 PM

Efforts to cut climate emissions in countries including Ireland by switching to renewables and saving energy are starting to pay off, research has found.

Global greenhouse gas emissions which drive climate change continue to rise, but analysis of 18 developed countries whose pollution significantly declined in the decade from 2005 offer a "sliver of hope", researchers say.

These countries, which include Ireland, the UK, the US, France and Germany and account for 28% of global emissions, have seen carbon pollution fall by 2.4% a year on average between 2005 and 2015.

The declines are due to renewables replacing fossil fuels and decreases in energy use, although a reduction in energy use was partly due to lower economic growth following the global financial crash,

Countries with the largest number of energy and climate policies saw the biggest declines, the analysis suggests.

It indicates that efforts to reduce greenhouse gases are under way in many countries but need to be maintained and enhanced with stronger policy actions to drive the emissions reductions needed tackle climate change.

The research, which compared the countries with falling emissions to others where they rose, found that while policies backing renewables in developed countries were linked to cuts in pollution, that is not the case in other places.

In rapidly-developing nations, roll-out of clean tech is adding extra energy generation rather than displacing fossil fuels.

READ MORE: Winning €10.2m Lotto ticket sold in Dublin city centre shop

However, policies encouraging energy efficiency were linked to cuts in emissions across all countries, the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change said.

Under the international Paris Agreement on climate change, countries have committed to keeping global temperature rises "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to curb them to 1.5C.

This requires global emissions to peak and start to fall rapidly to near zero in the second half of the century.

But global carbon emissions rose in 2017 and 2018, undermining hopes they had peaked after several years of no or little growth in pollution.

PA & Digital Desk

More on this topic

Met Éireann staff told to stay upbeat on climate change

Ireland 11th out of EU15 in terms of progress towards just society, equitable economy and clean environment

Making the economic case for climate action

Swedish teenager leads Belgian students on seventh climate march


More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Massive Attack new tour more deconstruction than celebration

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »