GoFundMe page for tragic Cork toddler raises €7k; Second young drowning victim to be buried tomorrow

Avery Greene.
By Olivia Kelleher
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 12:10 PM

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for the medical costs and the transportation of the body of a three-year-old Irish boy who drowned in Spain has raised more than €7,000 in less than a day.

Avery Greene died on August 13 after getting into difficulty in a pool in the Cabo Roig area about 10k from Torreivieja on the Costa Blanca.

The boy, who is the youngest in a family of three from Mallow, Co Cork, was discovered unconscious in the swimming pool by an early morning bather. He had managed to briefly slip away from his family.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help alleviate costs.

Steve O'Herlihy said it has been an "absolutely heartbreaking week" for the family of beautiful little Avery Greene.

"To grieve the loss of their little one following this tragic accident is difficult enough without the added financial pressure the family is now facing in bringing their boy home."

"Funds raised will go towards helping to alleviate the huge financial burden of medical costs involved, as well as facilitating the final journey home for Avery and his family."

Mr O'Herlihy has asked members of the public to keep Avery and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangments have as yet to be finalised. Avery is survived by his parents Eric and Amanda and his siblings Lucia and Robyn.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident. The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular support to the family.

Donations can be made here.

Emmy Sophia Eckert
Emmy Sophia Eckert

Meanwhile, the funeral will take place tomorrow of five-year-old Emmy Eckert from Ballincollig, Co. Cork, who drowned in Germany on August 8.

Emmy was visiting a lake in Dessau with her family when she went missing. A search was immediately carried out and she was found in the water.

Emmy is survived by her parents Andreas and Darlene and siblings Johannes, Paula, and Josef. She had completed junior infants at Scoil Mhuire in Ballincollig.

The funeral service will take place tomorrow at 11am at the Bible Baptist Activity Centre in Ballincollig followed by burial at St Oliver’s Cemetery.

A friend of the Eckert family has set up a special GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. The page has raised more than €10,000.

Cork

