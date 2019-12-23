GoFundMe for Donegal nurse who died in Melbourne raises €94k

A GoFundMe page for the family and friends of an Irish nurse who died in a freak accident in Australia on Friday has raised

almost €94,000.

Mary Ellen Molloy from Ardara in Co. Donegal died in Melbourne when a tree fell on the car she was traveling in.

Two of her friends were also in the car at the time - one requires spinal surgery, while the second woman escaped unharmed.

Her local GAA club in Melbourne, St Kevins GAC, organised the Go Fund Me page for Mary Ellen and her two friends, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Aoife Sheridan who were also in the car.

Mary Ellen is from a well-known GAA family and her uncle is All-Ireland GAA winning captain Anthony Molloy.