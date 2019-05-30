NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Goal: 44,000 people forced to leave homes every day due to conflicts

Thomas Annang at the Goal garden at the Bloom Festival. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 07:20 AM

44,000 people are forced to leave their homes every day because of conflicts around the world.

That is one of the figures aid agency Goal hopes to convey at the organisation's garden at this weekend's Bloom festival.

Goal says the garden shows the main aim of every single refugee is to find a place of sanctuary amid crisis.

Miriam Donohoe, from Goal, says they want to represent the dangerous journeys refugees have to undertake to get to safety.

"Last year the UN stated that 68.5 million people were forced to flee their homes around the world due to war, conflict or natural disaster," said Ms Donohoe.

"So the garden tells the story of that hazardous journey that so many people have to make around the world, starting with when they have to move from their homes when they are displaced."

