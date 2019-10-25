Go Safe moving to ensure speed camera strike disruption 'minimised' over weekend

Fianna Fáil is calling for last-minute talks to prevent speed-camera staff going on strike for the Bank Holiday weekend.

More than half of Go Safe's vans will be off the road for 72 hours from tomorrow morning at 9am.

It is the second round of industrial action, in a row over working conditions and union recognition.

Fianna Fáil's transport spokesman, Marc MacSharry, is urging both sides to come to a resolution today.

Mr MacSharry said: "Speeding continues to be a major problem in terms of causing accidents so obviously it's a concern if some of them aren't available this weekend.

"Negotiation is the best way to solve these problems, there is always a solution when there is an industrial dispute and I think that the company should liaise with the union and try at this late stage to avoid a strike so that the work can go on in the normal way this weekend."

Go Safe said it will ensure disruption caused by the action will be minimised.

It says safety cameras will continue to be operational over the weekend.

