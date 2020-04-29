News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Glenveagh Properties say workers at Cork site doing 'essential work'

Glenveagh Properties say workers at Cork site doing 'essential work'
File photo
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 03:33 PM

Home-builder Glenveagh Properties has responded to reports of ongoing works at one of its construction sites on the southside of Cork city.

Concern had been raised by a member of the public about work at the Maryborough Ridge housing estate on Maryborough Hill, near Douglas.

There are currently 198 houses under construction on the site, which is adjacent to the existing Maryborough Ridge estate.

Construction sites have been shut down since the end of March, though the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has permitted some social housing developments to continue.

This does not include the Glenveagh site at Maryborough Ride.

However, a spokesperson for the developer said the works ongoing at the site are permitted under the Public Health Guidelines.

"There were landscapers from a local company on site today completing essential works," they said.

Horticulture is confirmed as essential work under government guidelines, provided safe working protocols are observed.

The spokesperson added:

We also have a small number of employees on our sites ensuring that the perimeters are secure or reviewing security arrangements.

