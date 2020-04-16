News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gleneagle drops legal challenge to Cork Event Centre's €50m state funding

A computer impression of the proposed Cork Event Centre.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 11:08 AM

A legal challenge to the €50m state funding package to help build the Cork event centre has been withdrawn.

The decision should remove the final hurdle which was facing the long-stalled project and pave the way for final contracts to be signed.

It’s hoped that construction on the proposed 6,000-capacity venue on the former Beamish and Crawford site on South Main St could begin soon after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The proposed venue's sod was turned just weeks before the 2016 general election but following a litany of funding, design and planning delays, a brick has yet to be laid.

A new funding deal emerged in January but a legal challenge was mounted in February by the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry, the operators of the INEC.

The withdrawal of its legal challenge comes just days after the Gleneagle was refused an adjournment until June of the hearing which was listed to be heard in the Commercial Court on May 7 and 8.

City council chief executive Ann Doherty is briefing city councillors on the development this morning.

“Now that this challenge has been withdrawn, the project can move forward,” she said.

“Given that An Bórd Pleanála granted permission for the development in March, Cork City Council is now in a position to re-engage with BAM / Live Nation to progress with finalising the necessary contracts.

“This is great news for Cork City - especially at such a challenging time.”

