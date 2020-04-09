Glass and can recycling 'near Christmas levels' since lockdown began

The recycling rate of cans, beer and wine bottles has hit ‘near Christmas levels’ since lockdown began.

And while there has been a reduction in the number of spirits bottles being recycled, there has been an increase in the numbers of cans of certain beers which have been on promotion sales in supermarkets.

As Ireland approaches its first long weekend in lockdown, the country’s largest glass recycling company, Glassco, said it’s gearing up for one of its busiest weekends.

“With everyone drinking and cooking more at home, the volume of glass has increased to levels that we would normally only see around Christmas and New Year,” it said.

“This would be manageable under normal conditions but presents extra challenges in the current crisis.”

Glassco Recycling services some 1,300 bring bank locations on behalf of 25 local authorities nationwide.

It said it is preparing for an unprecedented increase in the number of bottles and jars being presented at the bring banks over the coming days.

It has urged people to keep social distancing and to adhere to the guidelines while using bring banks.

General manager David Farrelly said: “Obviously as there is more food preparation taking place at home, households are generating more glass. Not to mention the additional drinking going on at home at the moment.”

The company has increased its service in urban areas and is working at near full capacity in order to meet the high levels of demand at bottle banks.

“Pubs and restaurants may be closed, but the volume of glass being recycled is only slightly down overall,” he said.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in the number of cans, beer and wine bottles being recycled with a reduction in the number of spirits bottles. We have also seen an increase in certain beers that have been running supermarket promotions.

“Our staff are preparing to meet the extra demand over the coming long weekend but to reduce pressure on our frontline staff, we do need the public’s cooperation at this unusually busy time.”

Glassco has asked the public not to leave their bottles on the ground if banks are full as this puts extra pressure on the service.

“People leaving their bottles on the ground when banks are full creates a huge amount of work for staff who are already working flat out to keep this essential service going. If the banks are full please take your bottles home and come back another day,” he said.

The company has also asked the public not to put plates, cups and other ceramics into bottle banks.