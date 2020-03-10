'Giving information works' - Labour TD praises community for helping authorities in €1.5m seizure

A Labour TD says yesterday's major drug seizure in Wexford wouldn't have happened if communities didn't work with authorities.

Over 20kg of cocaine worth €1.5m was found in the back of a vehicle at Rosslare Harbour.

The vehicle It was stopped and searched and two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene.

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has welcomed the seizure:

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin

"Giving information works," he said. "This seizure wouldn't have happened without communities and people with information working with the authorities.

"It's a great story, it's extremely welcome news but obviously there is a huge amount of drugs in our country (and) coming into our country every day.

"This is a seizure that has to be welcomed but it only happens when people work with the authorities and give whatever information that they have," he added.