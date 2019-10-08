News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girls tended to outperform boys in Junior Cert exams

File image
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 06:01 AM

Girls tended to receive better grades than boys in most Junior Cert subjects again this year, data from the State Examinations Commission (SEC) shows.

A gender breakdown of the 2019 Junior Cert results shows that young women tended to earn a higher grade in their State exams, while also tending to opt more for the higher level exam papers.

In higher level Irish, more than 87% of female students received a C grade or higher, with almost 15% receiving an A, a grade between 85 and 100%. This compared to 78% of male students who received a C or higher, and just over 8% who received an A.

Just under 2% of female students failed higher level Irish, compared to 2.8% of boys. In higher level Maths, just over 75% of girls received a C grade or higher compared to 74% of boys.

Young women also outperformed their male counterparts in both the higher and ordinary level English exam, Science, Business, Geography, French, German, Spanish and Art.

A high number of students failed higher level History in 2019; On average, one in ten students failed higher level history, with 10% of students receiving an E grade or lower.

Just under 8% of girls failed the subject, compared to 12.1% of boys. Just under 5% of girls received a grade of 40% or less in Science, compared to just over 8% of boys.

READ MORE

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

More on this topic

Junior Cert: Top marks for Tralee teenager Adedolapo with nine A gradesJunior Cert: Top marks for Tralee teenager Adedolapo with nine A grades

1 in 10 Junior Cert students failed their higher level history exam1 in 10 Junior Cert students failed their higher level history exam

Gardaí urge Junior Cert students to be cautious with results celebrationsGardaí urge Junior Cert students to be cautious with results celebrations

65,000 students to receive Junior Cert results today65,000 students to receive Junior Cert results today


TOPIC: Junior Cert

More in this Section

Former British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politicsFormer British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politics

Health Minister warns against ‘scam’ autism treatmentHealth Minister warns against ‘scam’ autism treatment

‘No chocolates, some smarties’ in €1bn Donohoe budget plan‘No chocolates, some smarties’ in €1bn Donohoe budget plan

Under the radar? What we know about Budget 2020Under the radar? What we know about Budget 2020


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »