Girls missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 9.30pm: Demi Lee Dwyer and Jane Duffy have been located safe and well. Earlier:

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on two girls missing from Dublin.

Demi Lee Dwyer, 13, and Jane Duffy, 12, have been missing from the Clondalkin area since Thursday, September 19.

Demi Lee is described as being 4'8", with a slight build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a green top, green leggings and had a white, blue and pink backpack.

Jane is described as being 5'2", of athletic build with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.