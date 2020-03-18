Girl with complex medical conditions sues local authority over housing transfer

A High Court challenge has been brought aimed at securing suitable accommodation for a young girl, who is confined to a wheelchair, with severe and complex medical needs.

The girl, who has sued through her mother and cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been residing in various properties, with housing support from the local authority in the area they have been living for some years.

None of the properties were suitable, it is claimed.

The mother and daughter have been living at their current address since 2017 which cannot be adapted to be made suitable for her needs, despite the fact the mother has spent €10,000 to improve the property.

Despite being told by their local Council in 2018 that it is looking for alternative suitable accommodation for the girl, the child and her mother remain at the property.

The girl, who is six years of age, and has a rare medical condition which has left her profoundly disabled, with minimal head control, low muscle tone as well as having a severe learning disability.

She also has a history of epileptic seizures and requires to be fed by a PEG. She requires a lot of medication and has been admitted to hospital on many occasions.

She requires full time assistance in all activities of her daily living.

Represented by Feichin McDonagh SC instructed by solicitor Eileen McCabe, the court heard that the girl's medical condition is such she is deemed at risk from Covid-19 and she and her mother have been self isolating since early March.

The girl cannot get her wheelchair into the bathroom or the shower as it is too small, and her mother has to wash her in the living room, counsel said.

The house is too small for all the specialist equipment the girl requires.

Some respite care is provided by nurses, however counsel said that there are concerns over the mother's physical health due to her having to manually lift her daughter with a hoist on a regular basis.

Suggestions about possible alternative accommodation, that allow wheelchair access to a bathroom, have been made to the council, but have not been responded to.

As a result of a failure to provide the girl with a transfer to another property the mother claims her daughter's urgent needs are not being met by the local authority.

While there are plans for a new development in the area, which is allegedly ideal for the girl's needs, that facility may be years away from being completed and does not meet her needs.

In proceedings against their local Council the girl seeks orders compelling the local authority to consider her application to be transferred to another house.

She also seeks damages, and aggravated damages arising out of the local authorities alleged breach of the girl's rights.

The action is being brought on grounds that the council's failure to meet the child's housing needs, and consider their application in a timely matter amounts to an error in law, and is unreasonable and unconscionable.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted, on an ex-parte basis by Mr. Justice Charles Meenan. The judge made the matter returnable to a date in May.