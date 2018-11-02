Girl tells sexual assault trial how her father photographed her leaving shower

By Liam Heylin

A man is on trial on multiple counts of sexually assaulting his son and daughter and today the jury heard the girl’s testimony that her father photographed her when she came out of the shower.

The girl’s older brother made similar claims earlier in the trial which will continue on Monday before Judge Brian O’Callaghan and a jury of five women and seven men at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The 42-year-old denied a total of 35 charges. Of those charges, 16 are for sexually assaulting his son and one of the counts is of neglecting him.

There are 17 counts of sexually assaulting his daughter and one of neglecting her.

The defendant’s daughter was cross-examined by defence senior counsel Seamus Roche and she said of her father: “Most of the time he is mad at me, I don’t know why.”

She also said: “He took pictures when I was out of the shower. I was not dressed. I was only wearing a vest.”

The daughter said she did not see the pictures but she said her brother told her that he did see the pictures and she believed him.

Cross-examined by Mr Roche SC on this point she said she did not think her brother would make up something like that.

She also said that she saw her father putting his hand down on to her brother’s private parts. She said that her father also rubbed her bum and she felt disgusted.

Mr Roche referred to the fact that the mother and father were no longer together and asked the witness if her dad was ever nice to her. She replied, “No.”

Mr Roche said that in her recorded evidence she had given very detailed evidence about things her father had allegedly done that were wrong.

The girl replied: “I want (gardaí) to know what he is like so we would not have to see him again.”

Mr Roche asked the young witness if she had spoken to her mother about what she was going to say and she replied that her mother told her to say what happened and not to be nervous.

Mr Roche said, “He (the defendant) will say he did not rub you in any bad way.”

She replied, “He did. He did a lot.”

Her brother testified by video that his father threatened and strangled him, put his hands on him under his clothes and photographed him when he was going to the toilet or coming out of the shower.

“He never stops hitting us. He threatens us,” the boy said in his evidence.

The young boy said: “He put his hand under my clothes. It just feels so weird with his fingers – a bad feeling… I would say stop it, he would stop it but then he does it again the next minute.”

The trial continues on Monday.