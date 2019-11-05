News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Girl left with a permanent deformity to her fingernail from crèche accident is awarded €15k

By Simone Smith
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 02:44 PM

A two-year-old girl who suffered a permanent deformity to her fingernail when a door in a crèche was closed on her hand, has been awarded damages of €15,000 in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge John O’Connor heard today that Keeva Sallinger of Cremona Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, had been attending the Dublin-based “Kind to Kiddies” childcare facility on July 4, 2017, when the accident had occurred.

He was told that a door had been closed by another infant on Keeva’s hand, causing the injury to her fingernail.

The Judge heard that Keeva, who sued Kind to Kiddies Limited, ECCE and Play Early Childhood through her father Darren Sallinger, had been left with a permanent deformity to her fingernail as a result of the incident.

A medical report from September 2018 stated that Keeva’s injury would never heal entirely. Another medical report noted there had been no further treatment required on Keeva’s fingernail.

Keeva’s barrister, recommending the court’s acceptance of a settlement offer, said the deformity to the child’s nail may become an issue for her when she reaches her teenage years and this had been a concern.

Judge O’Connor approved the €15,000 offer from Kind to Kiddies Limited, EECE and Play Early Childhood.

