Girl in hospital with 'very serious injuries' after incident in Co. Dublin

Gardai outside an apartment block in Rush, North County Dublin, yesterday. Pic: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:55 AM

A child is receiving medical treatment after emergency services were called to a house in Rush in County Dublin on Tuesday night.

Gardaí went to Sandy Lane in the village at around 10.20pm.

They said a girl is currently receiving treatment for "very serious injuries" in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

Officers could not confirm reports that the girl is nine-years-old and has suffered serious head injuries, saying it was an "extremely sensitive case".

It has also not been established if the injuries were caused in an accident or an assault.

When asked if there were any arrests made, the Garda spokesperson could not confirm any more details.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí were called by Emergency Services to an incident at a house in Sandy Lane, Rush at approximately 10.20pm on 2nd July 2019.

"A female child is currently receiving medical treatment in Temple Street Children's Hospital. Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of this incident.

"There is no further information at this time."

