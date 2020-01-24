News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl awarded €6,500 after burning her hand on light bulb in Dublin hotel

Girl awarded €6,500 after burning her hand on light bulb in Dublin hotel
By Tom Tuite
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 02:36 PM

A young girl who got burned on her hand after she touched a light bulb at a Dublin hotel has been awarded €6,500 in damages.

The child, sueing through her mother, took a civil action against the Rolestown House Hotel Ltd, trading as Kettles Country House hotel.

Judge Michael Coghlan heard that on August 6, 2017 the girl, then aged two and half, was brought to the hotel in Swords by her family.

Bouncy castles had been laid on but due to rain one was indoors.

The hotel was setting up for another event later which involved lighting.

The girl put her hand on a bulb and it was burned.

She was brought to the A&E in Tallaght hospital and her left hand which had a five centimetre burn was bandaged.

READ MORE

Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay

Just over four months later she was seen again and had no disfigurement or scarring, and had made a complete recovery.

Judge Coghlan noted that child was left-handed and there would have been some discomfort but there was no long lasting effects.

Judge Coghlan approved the injury assessment offer of €6,500 in damages. He directed that the money was to be paid into court funds on behalf of the girl until she reaches full age.

He also awarded €187 for expenses and €750 in legal costs.

READ MORE

Journalist Fergal Keane to 'step back' as BBC's Africa editor, due to PTSD

More on this topic

Couple who owed over €1m in arrears lose appeal over repossession order on €2m homeCouple who owed over €1m in arrears lose appeal over repossession order on €2m home

Developer Paddy McKillen loses challenge to Anglo share assessment processDeveloper Paddy McKillen loses challenge to Anglo share assessment process

'Kids missed out on their granddad': HSE apologise over man's death following hernia operation'Kids missed out on their granddad': HSE apologise over man's death following hernia operation

Mother who repeatedly assaulted her children jailed for two yearsMother who repeatedly assaulted her children jailed for two years


CourtPersonal InjuryTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Pat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponedPat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponed

People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence

McDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to IrelandMcDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to Ireland

Families of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actionsFamilies of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actions


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »