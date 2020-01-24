Girl awarded €6,500 after burning her hand on light bulb in Dublin hotel

A young girl who got burned on her hand after she touched a light bulb at a Dublin hotel has been awarded €6,500 in damages.

The child, sueing through her mother, took a civil action against the Rolestown House Hotel Ltd, trading as Kettles Country House hotel.

Judge Michael Coghlan heard that on August 6, 2017 the girl, then aged two and half, was brought to the hotel in Swords by her family.

Bouncy castles had been laid on but due to rain one was indoors.

The hotel was setting up for another event later which involved lighting.

The girl put her hand on a bulb and it was burned.

She was brought to the A&E in Tallaght hospital and her left hand which had a five centimetre burn was bandaged.

READ MORE Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay

Just over four months later she was seen again and had no disfigurement or scarring, and had made a complete recovery.

Judge Coghlan noted that child was left-handed and there would have been some discomfort but there was no long lasting effects.

Judge Coghlan approved the injury assessment offer of €6,500 in damages. He directed that the money was to be paid into court funds on behalf of the girl until she reaches full age.

He also awarded €187 for expenses and €750 in legal costs.