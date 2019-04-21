NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Girl, 9, dies and boy, 7, seriously injured after road collision in Co Galway

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 03:55 PM

A nine-year-old girl has died after a road collision in Co Galway.

A seven-year-old boy is also in a serious condition in hospital after the incident.

The collision took place between a car and two cyclists - the girl and boy.

The incident occurred this morning at approximately 11:55am on the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh road.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where the girl was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 0909 631890.

READ MORE

207 killed and 450 injured in Easter Sunday explosions in Sri Lanka

More on this topic

Man, 62, dies after car struck a ditch in Co Clare

Man, 50s, dies in Co Tipperary crash

Woman dies following Co Down road crash

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Dublin crash

KEYWORDS

Road CollisionGalway

More in this Section

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

The Lotto results are in...

Lyra McKee's life was 'cruelly and pointlessly ended by violence', says Archbishop Martin

UK government cannot throw Good Friday Agreement under the bus, campaigner says


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

Co-ops are good for our mental health and our community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »