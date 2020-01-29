News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Girl, 7, secures €5.8m interim settlement over care at the time of her birth

Portiuncula Hospital
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 04:10 PM

A seven-year-old girl who it was claimed suffered a brain injury during her birth at Portiuncula Hospital, Co Galway has settled her High Court action with an interim settlement of €5.8m.

Ellen O'Kane will come back to the Four Courts in 15 years time when her future care needs will be assessed.

Ellen's counsel Denis McCullough SC instructed by Michael Boylan solicitor told the court it was their case that because of excessive traction as attempts were made at instrumental delivery, the baby was "severely compromised" and had to be intubated after being finally delivered by an emergency caesarean section.

Counsel said an MIRI scan later confirmed a skull fracture and that the baby had suffered a hypoxic ischaemic injury.

In the High Court today, Mr Justice Kevin Cross praised Ellen’s parents for the extraordinary care they have given their daughter.

"You are to be congratulated for the care you have given to Ellen and I thank you," he said as he approved the interim settlement.

Ellen O'Kane, Kiltybegs, Longford, Co Longford had through her mother Mary Brady sued the HSE over the care provided at the time of her birth on September 19, 2012 at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise any or any proper or adequate care for the safety and well being of the baby who was born in a very poor, flat and asphyxiated condition.

It was further alleged that syntocinon, a drug used to induce labour was used unnecessarily and when Ms Brady was already having strong contractions.

There was also it is claimed an alleged failure to stop the use of syntocinon which it is claimed was causing atypical variable decelerations in the foetal heart rate.

The baby girl it is claimed was not delivered in a proper and timely manner and her skull was deeply impacted against her mother's hip.

The claims were denied.

Mr McCullough told the court Ellen has had seizures and while she goes to mainstream school now, her family plan to home school her.

The settlement includes €520,000 for home schooling.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross said it was a good settlement and he wished Ellen well for the future.

The case will come back before the courts in 2035.

