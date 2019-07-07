News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl, 7, dies after tragic accident involving rolling car

A picture of the scene. Photo by Ciara Wilkinson
By Elaine Keogh
Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 04:30 PM

A seven-year-old girl is understood to have died after a car rolled over her in Drogheda, Co Louth, this afternoon.

The Garda Press Office confirmed gardaí in the town "are investigating an incident which occurred in the driveway of a house in Boyle O'Reilly Terrace at approximately 2.30pm today, 7th July 2019".

"Initial investigations indicate that a seven-year-old female was fatally injured in what appears to be a tragic accident involving a car. The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing."

It is understood that a number of children were playing close to the car when it began to move.

The girl was seriously injured at the scene and was immediately taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where it is understood she was pronounced dead.

The hospital complex is directly across the road from where the accident happened.

READ MORE

Family pay tribute to 'little angel' amid murder probe

More on this topic

Five things to do this week

MPs to launch fresh bid to block no-deal Brexit in NI Commons vote

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal looking to move closer to epic semi-final

More than 18,600 bed days lost in hospitals last month due to delayed discharges

More in this Section

Work at ESB power plant suspended after hot water discharge into River Shannon

Murder investigation launched into death of 2-year-old in Cork

Funeral for Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy takes place today

Irish family facing deportation because son has Cystic Fibrosis allowed stay in Australia


Lifestyle

Five things to do this week

Christy Moore on fire for Marquee gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »