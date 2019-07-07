Girl, 7, dies after tragic accident involving rolling car

A seven-year-old girl is understood to have died after a car rolled over her in Drogheda, Co Louth, this afternoon.

The Garda Press Office confirmed gardaí in the town "are investigating an incident which occurred in the driveway of a house in Boyle O'Reilly Terrace at approximately 2.30pm today, 7th July 2019".

"Initial investigations indicate that a seven-year-old female was fatally injured in what appears to be a tragic accident involving a car. The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing."

It is understood that a number of children were playing close to the car when it began to move.

The girl was seriously injured at the scene and was immediately taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where it is understood she was pronounced dead.

The hospital complex is directly across the road from where the accident happened.