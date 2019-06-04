Girl, 7, awarded €2,500 for minor bruising following fall in restaurant

A seven year-old girl has been awarded €2,500 after she sustained minor bruising in a Nando’s restaurant in Blanchardstown.

The child, who sued Nando’s Chickenland Ireland Ltd through her father, was aged five when she had been in the restaurant, Dublin District Court was told.

Counsel said she suffered injuries to her hands and knees which led to minor swelling and bruises. She was treated with ice at the time.

Medical reports from the girl’s GP and another from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) were furnished to the court.

Judge Michael Coghlan heard that afterwards the girl noticed pain while using her bike and she had minor residual bruises.

He noted her doctor’s report stated she had no difficultly hopping, jumping or squatting.

She had fully recovered. PIAB’s medical report said the same.

The child complained of on-going difficulties riding her bicycle in summer 2018, some six months after the sustained the injury. That was treated with a pain killer and the judge noted the child was “a bit anxious returning to the same location”.

The respondent had accepted there was soft tissue injury and PIAB’s assessment of damages.

Approving the offer of €1061 expenses and general damages of €2,500, Judge Coghlan said it was a minor injury.

He directed that the girl's award was to be paid into court funds on her behalf until she reaches full age.