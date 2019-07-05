Girl, 2, critically ill after incident in Cork

A toddler has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at a house in Cork city.

The emergency services were called at around 5.30am to a house on the Boreenmanna Road.

The two-year-old girl was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, where she is in a critical condition.

A Garda spokesman said: "Officers are continuing to investigate this matter and there is no further information at this time."

Gardaí have sealed off a house on the road and they will carry out a technical examination today.

More on this as we get it.